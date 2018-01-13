'This is not a drill': Hawaii sends out ballistic missile warning by mistake

Emergency officials say a message warning of an incoming incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii was a mistake.

The emergency alert, sent to all mobile phones shortly after 8am on Saturday, said in all caps, "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill".

The alert was also sent to TV and radio stations, who broadcast the warning.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza said it was a false alarm.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.