Sadiq Khan keeps calm as Donald Trump 'supporters' try to arrest him

London Mayor Sadiq Khan took aim at some "very stable geniuses" after his speech was interrupted by a group purporting to support Donald Trump.

Mr Khan managed only a few words at the left-wing Fabian Society conference in London when a few demonstrators called for him to be arrested.

One man, reading from a prepared sheet, said: "Ladies and gentlemen, we're here today to make a non-violent, peaceful citizen's arrest."

The group also declared slogans in support of Brexit as one man held aloft American flags.