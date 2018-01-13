- ITV Report
Two arrested on suspicion of murder after model dies in stab attack
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a male model died after being assaulted and stabbed in London.
Harry Uzoka was found injured in Shepherd's Bush on Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.
Police believe the 25-year-old was attacked outside a block of flats in Ollgar Close, before staggering to nearby Oak Street where he was found.
Two men aged 27 and 28 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
Mr Uzoka has not been formally identified by police, but former employers have paid tribute to him and he has been named widely on social media.
A spokesperson for Premier Model Management said their thoughts are with the Uzoka family.
The Premier website features Mr Uzoka's portfolio.
Fashion brand G-Star RAW, who Mr Uzoka had modelled for, paid tribute to him and his "contagious personality" on Twitter.
While music publication Notion Magazine who also worked with the model said their "thoughts go out to his family and friends".
Online clothing retailer Everlane tweeted that Mr Uzoka was a "wonderful model but even more so a good person and a pleasure to work with.
"There's so much more behind the person you've seen in our campaigns.
"Thank you, Harry, for being such a great person. Rest in peace."
Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi appealed for information over the murder.
Det Insp Kofi said: "This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death.
"We believe that the incident started at Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close, and the victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road.
"We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive.
"We have made two arrests and continue to pursue a number of lines of inquiry. We need the public's help to piece together what happened - who the victim was seen with, the incident itself and the immediate aftermath."
Anyone with information should contact the police on 0208 358 0100, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.