Two arrested on suspicion of murder after model dies in stab attack

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a male model died after being assaulted and stabbed in London.

Harry Uzoka was found injured in Shepherd's Bush on Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

Police believe the 25-year-old was attacked outside a block of flats in Ollgar Close, before staggering to nearby Oak Street where he was found.

Two men aged 27 and 28 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Mr Uzoka has not been formally identified by police, but former employers have paid tribute to him and he has been named widely on social media.

A spokesperson for Premier Model Management said their thoughts are with the Uzoka family.

The Premier website features Mr Uzoka's portfolio.

Fashion brand G-Star RAW, who Mr Uzoka had modelled for, paid tribute to him and his "contagious personality" on Twitter.