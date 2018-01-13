Justice secretary considering judicial review into John Worboys' release

New Justice Secretary David Gauke is minded to launch a judicial review into the release of black cab rapist John Worboys.

Any potential review could prevent Worboys from being set free.

Worboys, 60, is to be released after serving a nine year sentence.after being found guilty of 19 charges of drugging and sexually assaulting 12 women passengers, in one case raping a woman.

The former stripper and adult film star became known as the "black cab rapist".

Many of his victims were young women who had been drinking in trendy night spots in the West End and Chelsea.

The cabbie offered them Champagne spiked with powerful sedatives to celebrate a fictional lottery win, backed up with a carrier bag stuffed full of cash.