A soaking wet start to the new week

Windy, wet weather to end the weekend through Scotland and Northern Ireland - moving through England and Wales overnight. A horrible start to Monday with brisk winds and rain, giving a soaking in places, and all coinciding with the morning rush hours. The rain pulls away into the afternoon to leave brighter skies but also blustery downpours and after a milder start to the new week, feeling colder as the day wears on as polar air sinks in from the north. At least there'll be some occasional winter sunshine here and there before dusk.