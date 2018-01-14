Cassie Hayes: Man charged with murder of Southport travel agent

A 30-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Southport travel agent Cassie Hayes, Merseyside Police said.

Andrew Burke, of Vincent Street, St Helens, will appear from custody at South Sefton Magistrates' Court in Bootle on Monday.

Ms Hayes, 28, died in hospital from a wound to her throat inflicted on Saturday afternoon at the Tui branch in Southport where she was assistant manager.

The mum-of-one was described by friends as having a "heart of gold".

In a statement issued via Merseyside Police, her partner, Laura Williams, said: "Cassie is my partner and words will not explain my sorrow and loss.

"She is the most amazing, gorgeous, selfless and strong person I know. She is my future wife and my forever."