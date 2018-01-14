- ITV Report
-
Cassie Hayes: Man charged with murder of Southport travel agent
A 30-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Southport travel agent Cassie Hayes, Merseyside Police said.
Andrew Burke, of Vincent Street, St Helens, will appear from custody at South Sefton Magistrates' Court in Bootle on Monday.
Ms Hayes, 28, died in hospital from a wound to her throat inflicted on Saturday afternoon at the Tui branch in Southport where she was assistant manager.
The mum-of-one was described by friends as having a "heart of gold".
In a statement issued via Merseyside Police, her partner, Laura Williams, said: "Cassie is my partner and words will not explain my sorrow and loss.
"She is the most amazing, gorgeous, selfless and strong person I know. She is my future wife and my forever."
Her ex-partner described Ms Hayes as her rock. In a Facebook post, Leah Mcdonald described having to tell their daughter, Ruby, about her mother's death.
Ms Mcdonald wrote: "As if my heart couldn't break anymore having to watch my little girl break down crying as I tell her that mammy has gone with her nana to the angels telling her she's never going to see her again ... ruby asking why did she go without her?? "
n a statement issued via Merseyside Police, the family of Ms Hayes said: "Our whole lives have been shattered.
"This has torn our hearts from our bodies.
"Cassie was an amazing, kind human being who would do anything for anyone.
"She doted on all her family and our loss is beyond calculation.
"We ask that our family be left to grieve in private."