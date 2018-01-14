Cassie Hayes: Travel agent with 'heart of gold' died after having throat cut in attack at work

Cassie Hayes died from a throat wound after being attacked at work. Credit: https://www.gofundme.com/cassie-hayes

A travel agent bled to death after having her throat cut in an attack while she was at work, a post-mortem has found. Cassie Hayes, 28, who friends and colleagues describe as having an "absolute heart of gold" died following the attack at the Tui branch in Southport, Merseyside where she was assistant manager. Police said a post-mortem examination showed the cause of death was shock and haemorrhaging as a result of the wound. A 30-year-old man from the St Helens area is being held in custody on suspicion of murder in an incident which is believed to be domestic-related. Colleagues and friends of Ms Hayes, from Southport, were among those who brought floral tributes to the scene. Ex-colleague Gordon Campbell, 44, from Preston, said he would always remember the sound of laughter when they worked together.

Police outside the Tui store in Southport on Saturday. Credit: PA

He said: "We used to do a late shift and it was often just me and Cassie, and she would have me in tears. The things she would come out I probably couldn't repeat them to be honest but she was just so mischievous all the time. "But happy, full of love and she had an absolute heart of gold. She will be most definitely missed by everybody that knew her. "She had quite a lot that had gone on but she never took a smile off her face ... she was a little slip of a girl and to think what happened to her is tragic." In a statement issued via Merseyside Police, the family of Ms Hayes said: "Our whole lives have been shattered. "This has torn our hearts from our bodies. "Cassie was an amazing, kind human being who would do anything for anyone. "She doted on all her family and our loss is beyond calculation. "We ask that our family be left to grieve in private."

A screengrab showing the GoFundMe page for Cassie Hayes. Credit: https://www.gofundme.com/cassie-hayes