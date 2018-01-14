- ITV Report
Cassie Hayes: Travel agent with 'heart of gold' died after having throat cut in attack at work
A travel agent bled to death after having her throat cut in an attack while she was at work, a post-mortem has found.
Cassie Hayes, 28, who friends and colleagues describe as having an "absolute heart of gold" died following the attack at the Tui branch in Southport, Merseyside where she was assistant manager.
Police said a post-mortem examination showed the cause of death was shock and haemorrhaging as a result of the wound.
A 30-year-old man from the St Helens area is being held in custody on suspicion of murder in an incident which is believed to be domestic-related.
Colleagues and friends of Ms Hayes, from Southport, were among those who brought floral tributes to the scene.
Ex-colleague Gordon Campbell, 44, from Preston, said he would always remember the sound of laughter when they worked together.
He said: "We used to do a late shift and it was often just me and Cassie, and she would have me in tears. The things she would come out I probably couldn't repeat them to be honest but she was just so mischievous all the time.
"But happy, full of love and she had an absolute heart of gold. She will be most definitely missed by everybody that knew her.
"She had quite a lot that had gone on but she never took a smile off her face ... she was a little slip of a girl and to think what happened to her is tragic."
In a statement issued via Merseyside Police, the family of Ms Hayes said: "Our whole lives have been shattered.
"This has torn our hearts from our bodies.
"Cassie was an amazing, kind human being who would do anything for anyone.
"She doted on all her family and our loss is beyond calculation.
"We ask that our family be left to grieve in private."
Her ex-partner was among many paying tribute online to Ms Hayes who was originally from the market town of Alnwick, Northumberland, where her mother and sister live.
Leah Mcdonald, from Southport, wrote on Facebook: "What can i say. This girl was and has been my absolute world from the first moment we met on the 4th july 2007 till this very day.
"We had are fall outs, our ups and downs but i can tell you now despite all that we absolutely loved each other and out of all the people in the world i could not of picked a better mammy for our child.
"She's just a gem, my best mate, Even when we split she was there for me ... this girl has been my rock and the most amazing mammy.
"i am heart broken and numb. How anyone could do this to my cassie."
A fundraising appeal on website GoFundMe has already raised more than £4,000 - set up by Travel Gossip, an online community of travel professionals.
Earlier, a Tui spokeswoman said: "We send our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the staff member involved.
"We're doing everything possible to assist the local police with their investigation and support our customers and staff at this difficult time."