Glasgow bin lorry crash: Victim's family agree £800k compensation deal

The family of one of the victims of the Glasgow bin lorry crash have agreed to a compensation deal, it has been reported.

Relatives of Gillian Ewing, 52, have settled for £800,000 from Glasgow City Council Council who they blame for the crash , the Scottish Sun on Sunday have said.

A spokesman for lawyers Digby Brown, which represents the family of Ms Ewing, said the family can now look to rebuild their lives.

He said: "We can confirm we have now settled all our civil claims associated with the family of Gillian who they described as a much-loved mother, daughter sister and partner.