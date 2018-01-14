- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn: 'We are not calling for second Brexit referendum'
Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour does not support nor will be calling for a second Brexit referendum but sidestepped the question as to whether he could change his stance in the future.
The Labour leader told ITV's Peston On Sunday: "We are not supporting or calling for a second referendum. What we have called for is a meaningful vote in Parliament."
When it was put to Mr Corbyn that he was not saying he would never support another referendum, the Labour leader said: "We are not calling for one either".
Asked about the single market, the Labour leader told Robert Peston that remaining in the trading arrangement was dependent on being in the EU.
Mr Corbyn said: "The single market is dependent on membership of the European Union.
"Do we have a trading relationship with Europe which is tariff free, which is based on access to that market, and access of Europe to our market? Yes.
"Do we push for that in the negotiations? Yes. Is that what we have said to the European Union in opposition? Yes."
In the same interview, Jeremy Corbyn distanced himself from the so-called "special relationship", saying the US is not Britain's most important relationship with another country.
Mr Corbyn was asked by Robert Peston if Britain's relationship with the US was the most important relationship it has with another country.
The Labour leader replied: "No. I think there are many important relationships.
"The US one is obviously culturally and economically significant and important.
"Also the trading relationships we have around the world with obviously the EU, but also with India and China and the rest of the world are very important.
"Also our relationship with international institutions such as the United Nations is very important.
"The biggest disappointment of Donald Trump is, apart from his endless offensive remarks about women, about minorities and about different faiths, is his failure to support international institutions like the United Nations and like Unesco."