Jeremy Corbyn: 'We are not calling for second Brexit referendum'

Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour does not support nor will be calling for a second Brexit referendum but sidestepped the question as to whether he could change his stance in the future.

The Labour leader told ITV's Peston On Sunday: "We are not supporting or calling for a second referendum. What we have called for is a meaningful vote in Parliament."

When it was put to Mr Corbyn that he was not saying he would never support another referendum, the Labour leader said: "We are not calling for one either".

Asked about the single market, the Labour leader told Robert Peston that remaining in the trading arrangement was dependent on being in the EU.