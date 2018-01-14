Lady Lucan leaves fortune to homeless charity Shelter

Lady Lucan in the 1960s Credit: PA

Lady Lucan, whose husband famously vanished in the 1970s after the family nanny was found dead, cut her children out of her will, leaving her fortune to a homeless charity, her daughter has said The 80-year-old was found dead at her home in Westminster by police in September after she was reported missing. The aristocrat is said to have killed herself with a cocktail of drink and drugs after wrongly self-diagnosing with Parkinson's disease. Lady Lucan, formally named Veronica, Dowager Countess of Lucan, severed relations with her family in the 1980s.

Lady Lucan was found dead in her home last September. Credit: PA

She had three children, Frances, Camilla and George, now the 8th Earl of Lucan. Camilla Bingham, a QC, told the Daily Mail after an inquest held in London: "Mummy left her estate to the homeless charity, Shelter." The charity told the newspaper the proceeds will "help us to continue fighting bad housing and homelessness". Despite Lady Lucan's severance of ties her family said they remembered her "lovingly and with admiration". They said in a statement after her death: "She had a sharp mind, and when she spoke it, she did so eloquently. She was courageous and, at times, outrageous, with a mischievous sense of humour. "She was, in her day, beautiful and throughout her life fragile and vulnerable, struggling as she did with mental infirmity. "To us she was and is unforgettable."

Lady Lucan found refuge in the Plumbers Arms after being severely beaten. Credit: PA