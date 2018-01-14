Body found in hunt for suspected 'crossbow killer' after murder in Yorkshire village

Police hunting for a man suspected of killing a neighbour in a crossbow attack have found a body.

Humberside Police said they believed they have found Anthony Lawrence, 56, in a vehicle in a rural location in North Yorkshire on Sunday evening.

A manhunt had been launched for Mr Lawrence in connection with the death of Shane Gilmer, and his pregnant girlfriend, Laura Sugden, after they were attacked in their home in the village of Southburn, near Driffield, on Friday evening.

Humberside Police said in a statement: "Since Friday evening we have been carrying out extensive inquiries into Mr Lawrence's whereabouts, which led to the location in North Yorkshire, upon where officers discovered a body."

A crossbow was found at the house and is being examined by police to see if it was used in the attack.

Mr Gilmer died at Hull Royal Infirmary on Saturday, Ms Sugden's injuries were not life-threatening and she and her unborn baby were in a stable condition.

Anthony Lawrence, also known as Tony Howarth was wanted in connection with murder and attempted murder.