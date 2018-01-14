Photographers Mario Testino and Bruce Weber 'sexually exploited models'

Photographers Mario Testino and Bruce Weber have been suspended from working with fashion magazines including Vogue after models accused them of sexually exploiting them.

Lawyers for Testino, known for photographing the Royal Family, tried to discredit their accounts while Weber denied the claims to The New York Times, whose investigative report detailed a string of allegations.

Anna Wintour, artistic director of Conde Nast, which publishes magazines including Vogue and GQ, said the publisher would not work with the pair for the "foreseeable future" following Saturday's report.

Testino, who took the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official engagement photos and portraits of Prince George, was given an honorary OBE in 2014, was accused by 13 male assistants and models of subjecting them to sexual advances.

Some said the Peruvian photographer's behaviour, going back to the mid-1990s, included groping, the paper reported.

Ryan Locke, a model who worked with Testino on Gucci campaigns, accused him of being aggressive and flirtatious throughout shoots, adding: "He was a sexual predator."