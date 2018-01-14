Plane left dangling on cliff face metres from the sea after skidding off runway

Passengers had a lucky escape after their plane skidded off a runway and down a muddy cliff to within metres of the sea.

No one was injured after the Boeing 737-800 careered down the slope towards the Black Sea after landing in the northern Turkish province of Trabzon.

The 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely.

Black Sea in the Turkish province of Trabzon.

Trabzon Governor Yucel Yavuz said on Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway.

The flight originated in the capital, Ankara.