Tory Brexit rebels to meet European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier

Leading Tory Brexit rebels are due to meet the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier this week.

Pro-European MPs Dominic Grieve and Anna Soubry are among the delegation heading to Brussels on Monday to discuss withdrawal plans.

Former attorney general Mr Grieve, who headed a Conservative revolt which saw the Commons insist on a "meaningful" vote on the final EU withdrawal deal, described the visit as a "fact-finding mission."

Mr Barnier is believed to be eager to hear the views of British MPs on Brexit as well as government figures.

Mr Grieve also dismissed claims by Labour's shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry that the government may try to overturn the amendment which forces a Commons Brexit vote when the EU (Withdrawal) Bill returns to Parliament this week.

He said: "There is no sign of the Government attempting to do that."

Mr Barnier has already had a meeting with pro-Leave campaigners last Wednesday where the group, led by MEP Steven Woolfe, gifted him with hamper, which included Marmite and a box of PG Tips teabags.