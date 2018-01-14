Windy & wet weather incoming

Windy, wet weather to end the weekend through Scotland and Northern Ireland - moving through England and Wales overnight. A horrible start to Monday with brisk winds and rain, giving a soaking in places, and all coinciding with the morning rush hours. The rain pulls away into the afternoon to leave brighter skies but also blustery downpours and after a milder start to the new week, feeling colder as the day wears on as polar air sinks in from the north.