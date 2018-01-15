Cold and windy overnight with wintry showers for many

Windy tonight, with clear spells and blustery showers. The showers will bring snow over the hills, but also to low levels in some northern and western parts of the UK. A fairly widespread frost likely by morning, with icy stretches.

Sunny spells and blustery showers on Tuesday. The showers will bring snow in the north, but only over hills in the south. Very windy, with gales in places. Feeling cold.

Windy and cold throughout Wednesday to Friday, with sunny spells and wintry showers on Wednesday. Some wet and very windy weather overnight, followed by further wintry showers on Thursday and Friday.