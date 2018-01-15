The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly aged 46

Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of Irish rock band The Cranberries, has died in London at the age of 46.

A statement from her publicist said: "Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

"The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

"Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a hotel on Park Lane at 9.05am on Monday.

"A woman in her mid 40s was pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesman said.

"At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained."

Police said inquires were ongoing.

The singer was in London for a short recording session at the time.