Dramatic floor collapse injures 50 at Jakarta Stock Exchange

Incredible video footage captured the moment dozens of people were injured when a mezzanine floor collapsed inside the Jakarta Stock Exchange.

CCTV showed more than 50 people tumble towards the ground as the floor below them gave way on Monday.

Footage from the scene in Indonesia showed the lobby strewn with debris and people being helped out of the building.

Despite the seriousness of the incident only around 20 people required hospital treatment.

Most of the injured were college students who were visiting the stock exchange as part of a study tour.