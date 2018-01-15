England cricketer Ben Stokes charged with affray after Bristol fight

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been charged with affray after a fight outside a Bristol nightclub, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The Durham player missed The Ashes following the allegations made against him.

Stokes has been charged alongside two other men, Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale.

A CPS spokesperson said: “The CPS was passed a file of evidence by Avon & Somerset Police on 29 November in relation to an incident of disorder in Bristol city centre. Further material was subsequently received in late December. Following a review of all the available evidence, the CPS has today (Mon 15 Jan) authorised the police to charge three men with affray in connection with the incident.

“Ben Stokes, 26, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26, are all due to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on a date to be fixed in relation to this charge."

Stokes, who has played 39 Tests and 61 one-day internationals for England, will now need to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court at a future date.

The all-rounder tweeted a statement, saying the charge "at least means that my account of what happened that night can come out in court and be made public".