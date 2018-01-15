Ex-West Brom and England striker Cyrille Regis dies aged 59

Former England and West Brom striker Cyrille Regis has died aged 59 after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.

Regis earned five caps for England during a career which saw him win the FA Cup with Coventry City in 1987.

The striker started his career in non-league, playing for Molesey and Hayes before being spotted by West Brom, who he joined in 1977.

He would go on to scored 81 times in 241 league appearances for the Baggies over a seven-year period.