- ITV Report
Ex-West Brom and England striker Cyrille Regis dies aged 59
Former England and West Brom striker Cyrille Regis has died aged 59 after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.
Regis earned five caps for England during a career which saw him win the FA Cup with Coventry City in 1987.
The striker started his career in non-league, playing for Molesey and Hayes before being spotted by West Brom, who he joined in 1977.
He would go on to scored 81 times in 241 league appearances for the Baggies over a seven-year period.
The French-Guyana-born player earned his first England cap in 1982 in an 4-0 win over Northern Ireland. He would make a further four appearances for the national team but failed to score in that time.
Regis moved to Coventry in 1984 and was a key member of the team which remarkably won the FA Cup in 1987.
Later on in his career Regis represented Aston Villa, Wolves, Wycombe and Chester.
He was awarded an MBE in 2008 for services to the voluntary sector.