- ITV Report
-
Nail art gets smart with digital printer
For those who are fans of intricate nail designs but have limited time to sit in a manicurist's chair, there may be a quick nail fix...
A China-based nail company has created a digital printer which can produce complex nail art in a matter of minutes.
Each nail takes about 35 seconds.
The device, which was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, offers more than 1,000 designs.
Users can also upload personal pictures they want printed on their nails.
Joanna Chi from O'2 Nails said: "If you go to a nail salon do a drawing by hand of flowers or cartoon, like two or three hours."
"But if you use this kind nail printer, 35 seconds per nail... it saves your time," she added.
The smart nail printer was one of thousands of high-tech innovations showcased at the annual show.
Top trends at this year's event included artificial intelligence and mobility technology.