Nail art gets smart with digital printer

For those who are fans of intricate nail designs but have limited time to sit in a manicurist's chair, there may be a quick nail fix...

A China-based nail company has created a digital printer which can produce complex nail art in a matter of minutes.

Each nail takes about 35 seconds.

The device, which was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, offers more than 1,000 designs.

Users can also upload personal pictures they want printed on their nails.