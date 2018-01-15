Rain clearing southeast, then brighter and colder with blustery showers

Rain, heavy at times, will clear away from southeast England during the morning. Brighter, colder and showery conditions will follow and spread to all parts this afternoon, with strong winds and coastal gales. The showers turning increasingly to snow in the north.

A cold and windy night ahead, with clear spells and blustery showers. The showers falling as snow over the hills, but also to some low levels in northern and central parts.

Sunny spells and blustery showers on Tuesday. The showers falling as snow in the north, but mainly over hills in the south. Very windy, with gales in places. Feeling cold.