Ryanair's new luggage policy: What are the rules?

Ryanair's new baggage rules have now been rolled out across all their flights.

Travellers can still take two items onboard but larger bags will now be put in the hold unless the passenger stumps up for priority boarding.

Priority boarding costs start at £5.

Only a small bag - roughly the size of a hangbag or laptop holder - will be permitted in the cabin.

The introduction of the new rule will force many more customers to wait at airport carousels to collect luggage.

Ryanair have lowered the price of travelling with a check-in bag from £35 to £25 and, at the same time, increase the weight allowance to 20kg, as it was previously 15kg.

Chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs claims the adjustment will reduce delays cause by passengers struggling to find room for wheelie bags in overhead lockers and will cost the airline £45million each year.

He went on: "We hope that all our customers will enjoy these new bag rules which are centred around lower checked bag fees and bigger bag allowances.

"All Ryanair customers will still be free to bring two free carry-on bags but because of our heavily booked flights we don't have space on board for this many wheelie bags."