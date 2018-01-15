- ITV Report
Ryanair's new luggage policy: What are the rules?
Ryanair's new baggage rules have now been rolled out across all their flights.
Travellers can still take two items onboard but larger bags will now be put in the hold unless the passenger stumps up for priority boarding.
Priority boarding costs start at £5.
Only a small bag - roughly the size of a hangbag or laptop holder - will be permitted in the cabin.
The introduction of the new rule will force many more customers to wait at airport carousels to collect luggage.
Ryanair have lowered the price of travelling with a check-in bag from £35 to £25 and, at the same time, increase the weight allowance to 20kg, as it was previously 15kg.
Chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs claims the adjustment will reduce delays cause by passengers struggling to find room for wheelie bags in overhead lockers and will cost the airline £45million each year.
He went on: "We hope that all our customers will enjoy these new bag rules which are centred around lower checked bag fees and bigger bag allowances.
"All Ryanair customers will still be free to bring two free carry-on bags but because of our heavily booked flights we don't have space on board for this many wheelie bags."
How does Ryanair's policy compare to other budget airlines?
Easyjet baggage policy
- All customers can take one cabin bag on board. There’s no weight limit but we do ask that you are able to lift it into the overhead locker.
- You can bring an additional under seat bag if you’re an easyJet Plus cardholder, Flexi fare, Up Front or Extra Legroom customer, or if you’re travelling with an infant (under 2) on your lap.
- Putting a bag up to 15kg in the hold costs between £8.99 and £29.99.
- Putting a bag in the hold up to 23kg costs £13.99 and £33.99.
Jet2 baggage policy
- You may carry on board one piece of unchecked cabin baggage free of charge which must be no more than 10kg in weight and no larger than 56cmx45cmx25cm, including all wheels and handles.
Ryanair baggage policy
- If you have not purchased Priority & 2 Cabin Bags, you are only permitted to bring 1 small bag on board. Your second 10kg bag will be tagged at the gate and put into the hold free of charge.
- Only customers who have purchased Priority & 2 Cabin Bags, Flexi Plus, Plus or Family Plus will be permitted to bring both of their cabin bags on board.
- Your small bag (e.g. handbag, laptop etc.) must not exceed 35x20x20cm and should easily fit under the seat in front of you.
- Your second 10kg bag must be 55x40x20cm in size and must fit into the sizers at the gate.