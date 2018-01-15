Donald Trump says he’s ‘not a racist' after row over African 's***hole' comments

Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that he’s “not a racist” following a row over his use of the word “shithole” to describe countries in Africa.

Responding to reporters, the president said: "No, No. I am not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you."

According to a witness, Trump used the slur during a meeting about immigration in the Oval Office with a bipartisan group of six senators.

Trump addressed the row directly for the first time at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach as he arrived for dinner with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

It emerged last week that Trump had reportedly asked: "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who was in the room at the time, confirmed Trump’s use of "hate-filled, vile and racist" language.

Republican officials in the room initially said they did not remember the president using the slur, but later pushed back denying the charge.