Anthony Joshua talks taxes and the NHS

Anthony Joshua would shake up the tax system and "educate" people about how to use the NHS properly if he went into politics.

Speaking to ITV News, the champion boxer said he would definitely consider a career in politics once he has hung up his gloves.

Joshua said one of his priorities would be to ensure tax payers have more of a say over how their money is spent.

He also believes people need to be better educated about the NHS in order to relieve pressure on the healthcare system.