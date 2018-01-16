Ballet dancer of 80 becomes oldest in the UK ever to pass Grade 7 exam

A woman of 80 has pirouetted her way into the record books after becoming the oldest British woman to complete the Grade 7 ballet exam.

Barbara Peters passed the elite test of poise and grace with a merit.

Most of those who make it through the test are in the peak of health and aged under 18.

Now Mrs Peters, of Halifax, is celebrating after joining their ranks 58 years after she gave up her ballet studies in her 20s.