Carillion's collapse has left the government with a right old mess

The official receiver has a plan for what’s left of Carillion. Trade the existing contracts; guarantee the continuity of public services; ensure minimum disruption in the private sector.

All perfectly sensible. The smart money is on the process being far from smooth.

The immediate future of Carillion’s 450 public sector contracts appears stable in as much as the government has undertaken to underwrite the cost of keeping these projects going until it can decide what to do with them. There will be a cost to the taxpayer of doing so although the government hasn’t given any indication what it expects that to be.

But there’s no such support on offer for Carillion’s private-sector contracts. The government is giving private companies 48 hours to decide whether or not they wish to terminate the contracts or continue to meet the ongoing costs. The government won’t say how many of these contracts there are or how many are loss-making. It’s possible, of course, that it doesn’t know. The unions fear jobs losses.

As it stands, the liquidator hasn’t dismissed anyone. That is to say that all staff on the payroll as of Sunday remain on the payroll today.

This is, of course, faintly encouraging however one of the people drawing a salary from the company is its former chief executive, Richard Howson. Howson left Carillion at the end of last year, following a zinger of a profits warning, however the company agreed to pay him his £660,000 salary until October. Awkward.