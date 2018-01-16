Carillion: Were ministers and officials ignorant, negligent or complicit?

A cabinet member said to me yesterday, in all seriousness, that it would have been "illegal" for the government and public-sector bodies to have rejected bids from Carillion for government contracts in the second half of last year, when it was very publicly warning that its profitability was far less than it had been expecting and almost the entire City of London knew it was in serious difficulties.

There are two interpretations to put on what the minister told me.

Either it was rubbish, to cover up the mistakes of officials and ministers.

Or there is something very seriously wrong with government procurement rules.

I tend to the view he was spinning like a political whirling dervish to cover up incompetence or worse.

Because it is inconceivable that officials are banned from factoring into their contract-awarding decisions the balance-sheet strength or weakness of the bidding companies - or whether the successful bidding company is going to be alive long enough to deliver on the contract.