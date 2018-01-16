Donald Trump in 'excellent' physical and mental health, White House doctor finds

Donald Trump is in "excellent" physical health and performed "exceedingly well" at a cognitive test, a presidential medical has found.

The four-hour medical did not flag any physical or mental health issues and indicated Trump would likely be able to execute the remainder of his presidency.

White House doctor Ronny Jackson highlighted Trump's "excellent" cardiac health and also praised his eyesight.

He described Trump as mentally "sharp and intact", despite the president getting little more than five hours of sleep a night.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Dr Jackson revealed he had encouraged Trump to exercise more and cut down on fatty foods.