Emily Maitlis: Newsnight presenter criticises criminal justice system as stalker Edward Vines jailed

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis has criticised the criminal justice system for letting a former university friend continue his 20-year campaign of harassment against her.

Edward Vines, 47, has stalked the BBC journalist since they were both students at Cambridge University in the mid-1990s.

Vines was jailed again - this time for 45 months - as he continued to breach his restraining order by writing to Ms Maitlis from prison and his bail hostel.

The TV presenter said Vines's unwanted attention was upsetting her husband, scaring her children and was affecting her work.

At Oxford Crown Court, Judge Peter Ross demanded written explanations from both the probation service and the governor at HMP Bullingdon as to how Vines was able to continue offending, describing it as "inexcusable and wholly unacceptable" and a "scandal".

In a victim impact statement, Ms Maitlis, who was not in court, said: "When I heard that Edward Vines had breached his restraining order I felt scared and let down.

"Scared because it meant that even from within the prison system the perpetrator was able to reach me - let down because the system had been unable to stop him getting in touch even though the crime he is serving time for is harassment through unwanted and ongoing contact.

"Altogether the breach has been a reminder for me that this man remains a constant threat in my life and my family's life and that my ability to do my work, hang out with my children and lead a normal family life without a constant sense of suspicion and fear has been badly damaged."