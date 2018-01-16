Freezing, frosty & icy

A cold night as temperatures fall way below freezing - a widespread, sharp frost and turning icy and slippy. Lows of -10C are possible across remote spots of Scotland. Brisk winds with strong gusts across Irish Sea coastal counties pushing through blustery showers with sleet and snow likely across Scotland and Northern Ireland - with blowing snow and blizzards across higher routes giving terrible visibility if having to travel. The sleet and snow will be confined to higher ground and hill tops of northern and western Britain and Wales. A clear, crisp start tomorrow and bitterly cold, in the biting winds. Stunning winters sunshine but staring blustery with further sleet and snow falls drafted into northern and western counties - most significant across high ground and Scotland and Northern Ireland where more than 20cm (nearly 8inches) will accumulated over the hills. Damaging winds will pick up after dark with choppy ferry crossings and bumpy flights.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast