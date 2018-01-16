GP shortages are not causing higher attendance at A&E departments, study finds

Researchers said GPs were being treated like 'scapegoats' for overcrowding in hospitals. Credit: PA

GP shortages are not the cause of increasing attendance at A&E departments, a new study has found, citing long-term health conditions as the main driver. Published in the British Journal of General Practice, the study refutes claims that a lack of doctors' services were forcing patients to instead seek treatment in hospital. Researchers at Queen Mary University of London examined the records of some 820,000 patients registered across 136 practices in east London to find the reasons behind rising demand on hospitals. Social deprivation and suffering from prolonged health problems were the main factors, researchers found.

Patients with four or more long-term conditions had an attendance rate six times higher than those with no such complications. Conditions included asthma, cancer, coronary heart disease, dementia and depression. "When departments are very busy, with long waits and difficulties finding beds for people needing admission, it is easy to seek scapegoats and suggest that poorly functioning GP services are to blame for the crisis," lead researcher Sally Hull said. "The same people who attend their GP surgery a lot also attend their emergency department a lot. "This is largely because they have multiple long term health conditions, both mental and physical, and it is these conditions, along with an ageing population, which are driving the high attendance rates."