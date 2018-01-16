- ITV Report
Olympic champion Simone Biles says she was abused by former USA team doctor Larry Nassar
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that she is one of the "many survivors" who was abused by former Team USA's doctor Larry Nassar.
Ms Biles, 20, released a statement on Twitter using the hashtag "#MeToo": "After hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me."
Nassar is serving 60 years in prison for having child sex abuse images on his computer and is awaiting sentence after admitting assaulting female gymnasts.
Three former US Olympians have accused Nassar of sexual abuse, including Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.
Ms Biles, who won team, all-around, vault and floor exercise gold medals at Rio 2016 for the USA, wrote: "Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl. But lately... I've felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams.
"I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar."
Describing Nassar's behaviour as "unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive", Ms Biles continued: "It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the 'special' treatment.
"For too long I've asked myself, 'Was I too naive? Was it my fault?' I now know the answer to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, the USAG, and others.
"It is impossibly difficult to relive these experiences and it breaks my heart even more to think that as I work towards my dream of competing in Tokyo 2020, I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused."
54-year-old Nassar worked with America's gymnastics programme from the 1980s until July 2015, when the sport's national governing body sacked him.
More than 130 women have filed civil lawsuits against him alleging abuse.
The physician, who also worked at Michigan State University, has admitted sexually assaulting gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought medical treatment.
He was sentenced in December to 60 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography and is facing another 40 to 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting seven girls.