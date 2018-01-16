Olympic champion Simone Biles says she was abused by former USA team doctor Larry Nassar

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that she is one of the "many survivors" who was abused by former Team USA's doctor Larry Nassar.

Ms Biles, 20, released a statement on Twitter using the hashtag "#MeToo": "After hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me."

Nassar is serving 60 years in prison for having child sex abuse images on his computer and is awaiting sentence after admitting assaulting female gymnasts.

Three former US Olympians have accused Nassar of sexual abuse, including Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

Ms Biles, who won team, all-around, vault and floor exercise gold medals at Rio 2016 for the USA, wrote: "Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl. But lately... I've felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams.

"I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar."