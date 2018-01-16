Over 30,000 flee as volcano threatens to erupt in Philippines

More than 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as the Philippines' most active volcano spews lava, sparking fears it may be about to erupt.

Glowing lava and ash clouds have begun to emir from Mount Mayon in Albay province, about 340 kilometers (210 miles) southeast of Manila.

Officials ordered at least 34,038 people to evacuate amid fears that it may suddenly explode in a full eruption of deadly molten lava.

Police checkpoints have been set up to turn away curious tourists or residents trying to get into the danger zone reaching around 6 to 7 kilometers (3.7 to 4.3 miles) around Mayon.

"They say it's beauty juxtaposed with danger," Office of Civil Defense regional director Claudio Yucot said.