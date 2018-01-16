California police find 13 siblings held captive 'with chains and padlocks' by parents

The parents of a California family were arrested on Sunday after police discovered 13 siblings held prisoner, some tied to their beds “with chains and padlocks."

Police held Louise Anna Turpin, 49 and her husband David Allen Turpin, 57 on charges of child endangerment and torture.

The victims, aged between 2 and 29, were found in a house in Perris, an hour’s drive south-east of Los Angeles.

Police discovered the captives when a 17-year-old girl managed to escape her bondage and raise the alarm using a mobile phone in the house.

“Shocked” authorities said they found "several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings."

Seven of the prisoners were adults aged between 18 and 29. All of the captives were “malnourished and very dirty," Riverside County Sheriff's Department said. Officers gave the victims food and water before all 13 were taken to a local hospital.

A neighbour told ABC news: "They were very very pale-skinned, like they had never seen the sun. It was mostly girls, they were tiny.”

Police said neither parent was able to give an explanation as to why their children were locked up. Bail was set at £6.5m each.