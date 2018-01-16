Teenage driver found alive in remote wreck after father hires helicopter and follows a hunch

A teenage driver has been pulled out of a remote car wreckage alive after his father followed a remarkable helicopter hunch.

Samuel Lethbridge, 17, was trapped for 30 hours while his Australian family frantically searched for him after he failed to return home from a Saturday night out.

With no report of a road accident and police notified of the missing person, Tony Lethbridge expanded the search and hired a helicopter to trace the bushland along a local road in New South Wales.

"An accident happened there about five years ago or something like that and it stuck in my mind and I thought the same thing, if I do, you know, I can't leave him out there without looking," Mr Lethbridge said.