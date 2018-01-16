Weather: cold and windy with heavy showers and the risk of hail and thunder

Cold and windy today, with frequent heavy and blustery showers with the risk of hail and thunder.

Showers will increasingly fall as snow over Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, with several centimeters of snow building up through the day.

The hills are likely to see the most snow, with blizzard conditions at times too. In between the showers there will be some bright or sunny spells.

It will be windy for all with gales in the far southwest, as well as some large waves around the coasts.