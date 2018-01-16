Windy and wintry

Despite blue skies and stunning sunshine today it'll feel very cold with brisk biting westerly winds and blustery downpours of rain, sleet and snow. A few centimetres of snow will accumulate across high ground of the West Country, Wales and northern England with more significant snow for Scotland and Northern Ireland. Here blowing snow and blizzard conditions across higher routes giving terrible conditions and visibility for travel. Freezing frosty and icy tonight with further rain, sleet and snow sweeping in on brisk west winds - picking up to give damaging gusts by dawn.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast