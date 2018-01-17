- ITV Report
Ben Stokes available for England cricket selection despite affray charge
Ben Stokes will be considered for England selection immediately and he is expected to join the team for the T20 games in New Zealand next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.
The ECB said it "would not be fair, reasonable or proportionate" for Stokes to remain unavailable.
The all-rounder was charged with affray on Monday following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September last year.