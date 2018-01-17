Calais refugee declares 'I will never give up' trying to get to UK as Emmanuel Macron warns Britain

Refugees in Calais have told ITV News they will "never give up" trying to reach the UK through illegal means - as the French president ramped up pressure on Britain to take in more people.

More than 1,000 children and adults are still sleeping rough in the channel ports of Calais and Dunkirk, a big decline from the days when 7,000 lived in the now-demolished Jungle camp.

But there are an estimated 300 daily attempts to board UK-bound lorries and those holding out remain hopeful and defiant.

"I will try every day," one young man told ITV News, his face masked behind winter clothing. "I will try to go (to the) UK because I (have) hope. (I'll) never give up."