Dylan Farrow: 'Outrage' following 'years of being ignored' over Woody Allen sexual assault allegation

Dylan Farrow has said she feels "outrage" following the years of being ignored over a sexual assault allegation against her adoptive father Woody Allen.

The 32-year-old will appear on television on Thursday to discuss the allegation and a claim she makes, saying she wants to "bring down" the filmmaker.

The full CBS interview comes after Farrow used a newspaper article to question why Allen has been spared by the "revolution" that ended Harvey Weinstein's career.

Allen, who has always denied the allegation, was investigated over the claim that he molested Farrow in an attic in 1992 when she was seven, but he was not charged.

The 82-year-old faces renewed questions over his alleged behaviour as he prepares for the release of his latest film, A Rainy Day In New York, in an industry coming to grips with its history of sexual harassment and abuse.

Meanwhile Weinstein has vehemently and "unequivocally" denied allegations of non-consensual sex.