Gary Speed 'one of four men coached by Bennell who went on to take own lives'

Ex-Wales manager Gary Speed was one of four men who went on to take their own lives after being coached by Barry Bennell, a court has heard.

A victim - who Bennell admitted abusing in 1998 - said he had tried to contact the parents of Speed to tell them about the abuse after reading that they had struggled to get closure because they had no explanation for his death.

Speed died by apparent suicide in 2011, aged 42.

"Four people from teams I have played with, with Bennell, have taken their own lives," he told Liverpool Crown Court.

"Whether they have taken their lives due to Barry solely I don't know but all I know is how it's had an impact on me and how it could impact on other people."

The victim was speaking at the trial of Bennell who denies 48 offences of child sexual abuse against 11 complainants between 1979 and 1990.

Speaking about contacting other alleged victims of Bennell, the victim said: "When people are breaking down on the phone, on the verge of suicide, when you hear of people who have taken their own lives".

He told the court that he knew of other former youth players who had been left "destitute" and with alcohol problems.