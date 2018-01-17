Jessica Falkholt, Home And Away actress, dies following car crash

Home And Away actress Jessica Falkholt has died following a car crash.

The 29-year-old played Hope Morrison in the soap.

Her life support was switched off last Friday and Falkholt died at 10.20am on Wednesday, a statement from St George's Hospital in Sydney said.

"Jessica passed away from serious injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on 26 December, 2017," a spokeswoman said:

Channel Seven, the Australian broadcaster that produces the show, said the cast are "heartbroken."

"Jessica's shining talent was recognised and respected by all her cast mates and crew and her beautiful friendship treasured," a spokesman added.

"We send our sincere condolences to her extended family and friends during this difficult time."

Falkholt's parents Lars and Vivian were also killed in a head-on crash - while her sister Annabelle was critically injured and died three days later in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Princes Highway at Mondayong on 10.45am on December 26 with three people pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car, Craig Whitall, also died.