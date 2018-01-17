Key Brexit legislation clears the Commons amid Tory warnings

The Prime Minister has been warned Brexit could be undone by future generations as key legislation cleared the House of Commons.

MPs approved the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill by 324 votes to 295 - a majority of 29 - at a third reading, with the Government also seeing off a series of proposed amendments during a lengthy two-hour voting period.

MPs spent more than 80 hours considering the Bill, including more than 500 amendments and new clauses.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said the Bill, which transfers European law into UK law, is essential for "preparing the country for the historic milestone" of withdrawing from the EU.

His remarks came after an earlier warning from Tory former Cabinet minister Justine Greening, whose first major intervention since returning to the backbenches saw her claim Brexit will "not be sustainable" if it does not work for young people.