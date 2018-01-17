- ITV Report
-
Key Brexit legislation clears the Commons amid Tory warnings
The Prime Minister has been warned Brexit could be undone by future generations as key legislation cleared the House of Commons.
MPs approved the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill by 324 votes to 295 - a majority of 29 - at a third reading, with the Government also seeing off a series of proposed amendments during a lengthy two-hour voting period.
MPs spent more than 80 hours considering the Bill, including more than 500 amendments and new clauses.
Brexit Secretary David Davis said the Bill, which transfers European law into UK law, is essential for "preparing the country for the historic milestone" of withdrawing from the EU.
His remarks came after an earlier warning from Tory former Cabinet minister Justine Greening, whose first major intervention since returning to the backbenches saw her claim Brexit will "not be sustainable" if it does not work for young people.
- After the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill cleared the House of Commons on Wednesday evening, ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks explains what's next in the Brexit process.
Ms Greening, who left the Cabinet after declining a move from her role as education secretary during Theresa May's recent reshuffle, added that future generations of MPs could seek to "improve or undo" what the current cohort implements.
"I represent a very young constituency here in London," the Putney MP said.
"The bottom line is that looking ahead if Brexit doesn't work for young people in our country, in the end it will not be sustainable.
"When they take their place here they will seek to improve or undo what we've done and make it work for them.
"So we do absolutely have a duty in this House to look ahead and ensure that whatever we get is sustainable and works for them."
In response to comments from her former Cabinet colleague, Mrs May's spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister is clear that she is determined to deliver a Brexit which works for all sections of society. Of course that would include young people."
Ms Greening was speaking in response to former chancellor Ken Clarke, who said future generations risk being made less prosperous if economic barriers are put up between the UK and EU post-Brexit.
After clearing the House of Commons, the Bill will appear before the House of Lords by the end of January, where it is expected to come under intense scrutiny.