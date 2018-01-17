Tracey Crouch appointed minister for loneliness following Jo Cox recommendations

Prime minister Theresa May has appointed a minister for loneliness, an idea recommended by murdered MP Jo Cox.

The new role is in place to tackle the misery felt by around nine million Britons.

Ms Cox, who was murdered by a far-right terrorist, campaigned repeatedly before her death as she looked a methods to combat loneliness.

Tracey Crouch has become the first person to be appointed to the position. The Prime Minister has also confirmed that a cross-government strategy to find ways to stop people feeling lonely will be published in 2018.

Mrs May is hosting an event on Wednesday at Downing Street to celebrate Ms Cox's legacy.

Ahead of the event, she said: "For far too many people, loneliness is the sad reality of modern life.

"I want to confront this challenge for our society and for all of us to take action to address the loneliness endured by the elderly, by carers, by those who have lost loved ones, people who have no one to talk to or share their thoughts and experiences with.