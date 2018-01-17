Next winter storm incoming

The next winter storm is charging in from the Atlantic in the next few hours - bringing further disruption.

As temperatures fall early on, turning frosty and icy again as the ground freezes.

Strong winds pick up expect widespread gales and damaging gusts of 70mph possible.

As the winds strengthen tonight, rain sweeping in, falling and sleet and wet snow across hills of southern Britain - further north more significant snow expected to bring up to another 20cm in parts of Scotland and northern England. Here blizzards and blowing snow will give terrible visibility and dangerous conditions.

Parts of Scotland have already seen over a foot of snow and could see near half a metre by tomorrow morning - the most snow we've seen since 2010.

The windy, wintry weather will ease through the morning as the storm moves away into the North Sea, but not before lashing eastern coasts with damaging gusts and battering waves. It'll be bright, clear and crisp with stunning sunshine but brisk winds will generate further showers into the west, with sleet and snow in places. It'll be staying terribly cold with a bitter wind chill.