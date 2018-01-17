North and South Korea to march together under unified flag at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

North and South Korea have agreed to march together under an unification flag at the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Olympics.

It is the first time in 11 years athletes from both sides of the Demilitarized Zone will start a Games together.

The two countries will also be fielding a single women's ice hockey team at the Games in Pyeongchang and have agreed to conduct joint training of ski athletes at the Masikryong ski resort in North Korea.

The two Koreas reached the agreement during talks on Wednesday on the south side of the border village of Panmunjom.

The two countries will seek approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this weekend.

They have also agreed to host a joint cultural event at Mount Kumgang in North Korea before the opening ceremony.

This is not the first time North and South Korea have teamed up for an Olympics. They last marched together an an opening ceremony at the Winter Games in Italy in 2006.