Poppi Worthington: Prosecutors reviewing inquest findings

Prosecutors and police will review a coroner's findings that Poppi Worthington was sexually assaulted in her father's bed before her death.

David Roberts, senior coroner for Cumbria, concluded the 13-month-old toddler was abused in the early hours of December 12, 2012.

Poppi's mother has called for prosecutors to re-examine the case after Monday's ruling.

Mr Roberts formally referred a copy of his decision, made on the balance of probabilities, to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday.

The CPS said they will review it along with Cumbria Police.

A spokesman for the CPS said: "We have received a copy of the coroner's decision and will now consider this carefully in liaison with Cumbria Constabulary."

Monday's ruling was a third court judgment in the case.

Two fact-finding judgments by a High Court family judge in 2014 and 2016 also found Paul Worthington abused his daughter shortly before her death.

Mr Roberts said the toddler suffocated as she slept next to her father in an "unsafe sleeping environment", and ruled out penetration as the cause of death.

Mr Worthington, 50, has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any offence following a botched police investigation.