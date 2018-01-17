Severe weather warning upgraded as heavy snow and icy conditions continue

Police have warned people not to travel in parts of the UK after heavy snow and ice caused treacherous driving conditions and left hundreds of motorists stranded.

The Met Office has issued a fresh amber "be prepared" warning of heavy snow for southern Scotland and northern England on Wednesday into Thursday.

Scotland's transport minister Humza Yousaf told MSPs at Holyrood that Police Scotland have responded to the fresh weather alert by upgrading their travel warning from stage three to stage four.

He said: "That in practice means that all travel should be avoided on those parts of the trunk road affected by the amber warning, namely south and south-west Scotland for the duration of the amber warning."