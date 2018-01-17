- ITV Report
Tesco delays Clubcard cuts until summer following pressure from angry customers
Tesco has given in to pressure from angry customers and postponed major changes to their Clubcard loyalty scheme.
On Monday, Tesco announced tokens that were worth four times their value would now be valued at only three times. The retailer said the move would simplify the rewards available.
But the decision prompted outrage from customers on social media annoyed their vouchers were suddenly worth a lot less.
The supermarket giant have since reversed the decision for a "period of grace".
"We’ve listened to customer feedback and will now extended the deadline for customers to convert their vouchers until the 10 June 2018," a spokesperson for Tesco told ITV News.
"That means any Clubcard Partners who changed form 4 times to 3 times will go back to 4 times until June.
"We’ll update our Clubcard Partners website and inform impacted customers over the next few days.
"Customers who have redeemed at three times will not lose out and need to contact our customer service centre."
- Consumer Editor Chris Choi explains the Clubcard climbdown